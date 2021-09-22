Federal judge: Florida immigration law racially motivated

AP National News

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down part of a Florida immigration enforcement law as racially motivated. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom on Tuesday rejected parts of the 2019 law banning local government sanctuary policies and requiring local law enforcement to make their best efforts to work with federal immigration authorities. GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill in 2019 as a priority of his administration. His office vowed Wednesday to appeal. The judge criticized the bill’s sponsor for working with groups that promote xenophobic and racist ideologies. She also said there was no evidence it was needed to lower crime. Democrats and immigrant advocates praised the ruling