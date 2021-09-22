Biden presses fellow Dems: Resolve party split on $3.5T plan

AP National News

By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pushing in person for fellow Democrats to hasten work on his “build back better” agenda. Biden and congressional Democrats are laboring to bridge party divisions that threaten his big proposals. In hours of back-to-back meetings Wednesday at the White House, Biden told them to come up with a framework and topline budget figure they can live with soon, even next week. The House is to vote soon on the first part of Biden’s plan — a nearly $1 trillion public works package. That vote Monday now serves as a deadline.