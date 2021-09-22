3 charged in death of elderly woman left outside in heat

AP National News

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Colorado officials say three assisted living facility workers are being prosecuted in the death of an 86-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease who was allegedly left outside in sweltering weather. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the charges Tuesday in the death of Hazel Place died at at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory in Grand Junction on June 14. The high temperature was 102 degrees. Cappella Assisted Living and Memory says two of the workers were fired and that the third is on leave. A lawyer for one of the workers says her client has concerns that the facility has not been held accountable.