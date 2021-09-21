Suspects in Kristin Smart disappearance could face trial

AP National News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California judge is expected to make a decision on whether a father and son face trial on charges related to the disappearance 25 years ago of college student Kristin Smart. A San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge said he would rule Wednesday whether there’s enough evidence for prosecutors to proceed to trial against Ruben and Paul Flores. Prosecutors say Paul Flores killed Kristin Smart, a fellow freshman at California Polytechnic State University, and his father, Ruben, helped hide her body. Attorneys for the two men say prosecutors did not present enough evidence during a preliminary hearing to support the criminal charges.