5.9 earthquake causes some damage in Australia, no injuries

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has caused some damage in suburban Melbourne in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia. Geoscience Australia says the quake Wednesday hit about 80 miles northeast of Australia’s second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield. A state official said a hospital that lost power was among the early reports of damage. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there were no reports of serious injury. The earthquake was the largest to rattle Australia since a magnitude 6.6 earthquake off a northwest coastal town in 2019.