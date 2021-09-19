Biden pitching partnership after tough stretch with allies

AP National News

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden goes before the United Nations this week to address the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses. He’s eager to make a pitch for greater global partnership at a time when allies are becoming increasingly skeptical about how much U.S. foreign policy really has changed since Donald Trump left the White House. Biden will address the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, hold a virtual COVID-19 summit on Wednesday, and meet with Pacific allies at the White House on Friday. Amid all the diplomacy, allies will be conducting a quiet assessment of Biden, asking if he’s lived up to his campaign promise to be a better partner than Trump.