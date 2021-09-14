UK panel recommends COVID-19 booster shots for over 50s

AP National News

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — An expert advisory panel has recommended that the U.K. government offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over age 50 to protect against waning protection this winter. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization’s recommendation Tuesday came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to announce the government’s new plan for combating the pandemic. The World Health Organization has asked wealthy nations to delay booster shots until every country has vaccinated at least 40% of their populations. The JCVI said booster shots were needed to ensure vulnerable people are protected against COVID-19 because studies have shown that the immunity conferred by vaccines weakens over time.