Energized pope cracks jokes, greets fans in Slovakia

By NICOLE WINFIELD and KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis is cracking jokes and clearly enjoying the enthusiasm of Slovakia on his first full day in the country. Francis arrived at the presidential palace, and later at the capital’s St. Martin cathedral, looking rested and energized on the second day of his four-day pilgrimage. It’s his first international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. Francis quipped: “I’m still alive!” when asked Monday by an Italian journalist how he was feeling. The 84-year-old Francis has been recovering after having 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon removed for what the Vatican said was a severe narrowing of the large intestine.