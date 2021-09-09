Endo latest company to settle with New York over opioids

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — The drugmaker Endo International is the latest company to settle a New York case over opioids. The Dublin-based company will pay $50 million in the deal. The state government and the Long Island counties of Suffolk and Nassau are to share in the settlement. Another drugmaker and three distribution companies have already settled claims with New York. It admits no wrongdoing. Years after a flurry of lawsuits were filed by state and local governments across the U.S. over the addiction and overdose pandemic, trials have begun and the pace of settlements has picked up.