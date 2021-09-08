Police: Officer in anti-abortion ad ‘against his wishes’

AP National News

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An anti-abortion rights billboard along a New Mexico interstate is tapping the image of a famous Albuquerque police officer to promote its political message. But police officials say he didn’t give the anti-abortion group permission to use his picture. Like soldiers and other public servants, police officers are not allowed to use their uniforms or insignias to promote partisan issues. Officer Ryan Holets is seen as a local hero after he adopted the baby of a then-pregnant heroin addict he met while on patrol in 2017. He is also active in national Republican politics but has avoided wearing his uniform at political events.