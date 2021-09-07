16 die as floods swamp public hospital in central Mexico

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Torrential rains in central Mexico have suddenly flooded a hospital, killing 16 patients. Officials say that’s possibly due to the loss of oxygen equipment as the power went out A video posted on social media accounts of the national Social Security Institute said that about 40 other patients survived as waters rose suddenly in downtown Tula and flooded the public hospital around 6 a.m. Video recorded inside the hospital showed knee-deep water as staff frantically tried to move patients. IMSS Director Zoé Robledo said the waters knocked out power to the area as well as the hospital’s generators.