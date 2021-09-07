Americans warier of US government surveillance: AP-NORC poll

AP National News

By ERIC TUCKER and HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks approaches, Americans increasingly balk at intrusive government surveillance in the name of national security – and only about a third believe that the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were worth fighting. That’s according to a new poll out Tuesday by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows how surveillance tools once seen as vital in the fight against extremism have fallen out of favor among Americans. That’s even as the threat from abroad is again generating headlines following the chaotic end to the war in Afghanistan.