Bulgaria to hold presidential elections on Nov. 14

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian lawmakers have decided that the country will go to the polls on Nov. 14 to elect a new president. A parliamentary election could be held on the same date — the third one this year as the deeply fragmented parliament repeatedly fails to come up with a viable government coalition. By law, Bulgaria’s president is elected in a popular vote every five years to the largely ceremonial position. Incumbent Rumen Radev, 58, who was elected in 2016 with the support of the Socialist Party, has maintained a high public rating ever since and has now has a good chance of being re-elected.