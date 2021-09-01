WHO says new test shows Ivory Coast did not have Ebola case

AP National News

By TOUSSAINT N’GOTTA

Associated Press

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — The World Health Organization says new tests show Ivory Coast didn’t have a case of Ebola last month after all. The global health body said in statement late Tuesday that the Institut Pasteur laboratory in Lyon, France had retested the samples and found no evidence of the virus. WHO said the cause of the woman’s illness is being investigated. The initial report that she had Ebola in mid-August sparked widespread fear because the young woman had traveled by bus for several days from Guinea to Ivory Coast, coming into contact with at least 140 people, health officials said. She eventually made her way to Abidjan, the commercial capital of 4 million people before being hospitalized.