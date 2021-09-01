Israel promotes military handler of agent who spied on U.S.

AP National News

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is granting a promotion to the handler of an agent who spied on the United States, more than 30 years after the episode strained U.S.-Israel ties and less than a year after the handler was pardoned by former President Donald Trump. Ex-air force officer Aviem Sella will be promoted to the rank of brigadier general, after the army chief of staff and Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the move, the army said in a statement Wednesday. Trump granted a full pardon to Sella on the president’s final day in office earlier this year. Sella was the Israeli military’s U.S.-based handler for Pollard, a former Navy intelligence analyst who sold military secrets to Israel.