Ida downs New Orleans power on deadly path through Louisiana

AP National News

By REBECCA SANTANA, KEVIN McGILL and JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ida has been downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning. As a hurricane, the system knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast. Forecasters said Ida would bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall that could cause flash floods and life-threatening storm surge. It made landfall on the same day 16 years earlier that Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi. Its 150-mph (230 kph) winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland. Ida was already blamed for at least one death in Louisiana.