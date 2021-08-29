Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:52 PM

German chancellor candidates face off in 1st election debate

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By GEIR MOULSON
Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The three candidates to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany’s election have sought to gain an advantage in the closely fought race in a televised debate, with recent polls suggesting that many voters are unimpressed with the choice they face. The contenders in the Sept. 26 parliamentary election are Armin Laschet for Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, Olaf Scholz for the center-left Social Democrats and Annalena Baerbock for the environmentalist Greens. No candidate appeared to score decisive points or commit a major error in Sunday’s debate, the first of three. It saw at times combative performances from Laschet and Baerbock, the two candidates who face most pressure.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content