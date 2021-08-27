3 endangered Sumatran tigers found dead in Indonesia

AP National News

By YAYAN ZAMZAMI

Associated Press

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Three critically endangered Sumatran tigers, including two cubs, have been found dead in a conservation area on Indonesia’s Sumatra island after being caught in traps apparently set by a poacher. Officials say an examination determined they died from infected wounds caused by the traps. Scientists estimate that fewer than 400 Sumatran tigers remain in the wild. It was the latest in a series of killings of endangered animals in which conservationists have warned that the coronavirus pandemic has led to increased poaching on Sumatra island as villagers turn to hunting for economic reasons.