Europe gives dire warning as Kabul evacuation deadline looms

LONDON (AP) — European nations are offering stark warnings about the waning days of a massive airlift to bring people out of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, with a British official saying an “imminent attack” could target Kabul’s international airport. France said it would halt its evacuations Friday while Denmark said its last flight had already left Kabul’s airport, which has seen thousands throng around it in the days since the Taliban took the capital. Overnight, new warnings emerged from Western capitals about a possible threat from Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate, which likely has seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban freeing prisoners across the country.