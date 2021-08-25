US says 1,500 Americans may still await Kabul evacuation

AP National News

By ROBERT BURNS, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says as many as 1,500 Americans in Afghanistan may still await evacuation, with six days to go before President Joe Biden’s deadline for completing the airlift from the Kabul airport. Blinken said 4,500 Americans have been flown out of the country so far. The U.S. Embassy in Kabul has warned Americans away from three specific airport gates amid growing concerns of terror threats. Pentagon officials say the U.S. military-led airlift of Americans and others from Kabul will continue until the final hours of next Tuesday. Untold thousands of at-risk Afghans, however, are struggling to get into the Kabul airport.