Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe

AP National News

By SAM METZ and BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters are trying to box in a California wildfire that’s advancing toward Lake Tahoe and has shrouded the popular vacation spot with a pall of ash and yellow smoke. The Caldor Fire is less than 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of the lake that straddles the California-Nevada state line. People who hoped to boat, swim or gamble are finding themselves looking at thick haze instead of scenery. The Caldor Fire has destroyed at least 455 homes since it began Aug. 14 in the Sierra Nevada and it’s still threatening more than 17,000 structures. Fire officials say it’s the nation’s top priority for fire resources.