Austin seeks ‘creative’ ways to get Americans out of Kabul

AP National News

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the U.S. military is considering “creative ways” to get Americans and others into the Kabul airport for evacuation from Afghanistan amid a range of security threats. The Pentagon has ordered six U.S. commercial airlines to help move evacuees from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan. Austin tells ABC’s “This Week” that as President Joe Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline for ending the evacuation operation approaches, he will make a recommendation on whether to give the operation more time, in light of the uneven pace of evacuations of Americans and at-risk Afghans.