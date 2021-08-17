DA won’t prosecute for governor’s student mask opt-out order

AP National News

By JONATHAN MATTISE and ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An order by the Tennessee governor letting parents opt their children out of following mask rules at school has drawn defiance from officials in Memphis and Nashville. Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk offered an assurance Tuesday to a school board member that he won’t prosecute teachers and school officials for not acknowledging the mask carveout. Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools and Shelby County Schools in the Memphis area plan to keep enforcing school mask requirements for students and others without opt-outs. Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed his executive order Monday. Nashville school board member Emily Masters noted that state law includes a Class A misdemeanor for violating orders under emergency declarations.