Minnesota prosecutors oppose releasing Chauvin juror names

AP National News

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have asked a judge to reject a request by media outlets to unseal the names of the jurors who convicted ex-Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the death of George Floyd. Judge Peter Cahill had ordered earlier that the jurors’ identities be kept secret for at least 180 days. The media coalition asked Cahill earlier this month to release the information immediately, saying there was no known threat to warrant keeping their names sealed. But prosecutor Matthew Frank argued Monday that releasing their names now could subject them to harassment and make it harder to seat a jury for the trial of three codefendants.