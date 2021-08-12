Pedro Almodóvar warns against algorithms in Instagram row

AP National News

MADRID (AP) — Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar says society must be alert to the power of algorithms deciding what humans are permitted to see. He declared “victory” over Instagram after a controversial poster for his upcoming film was censored then reinstated. The social network has since apologized and backtracked after recognizing the “artistic context” of the image. Almodóvar thanked thousands of Instagram users who kept re-uploading the poster after it was removed. Facebook and Instagram’s longstanding rules — and previous bans — have spurred the use of the #FreetheNipple movement on Instagram, which is used by many artists and celebrities to portray nipples despite the rules.