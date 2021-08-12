Asian shares fall as caution sets in on coronavirus worries

AP National News

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

Asian shares are falling as caution set in among investors following another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street. Benchmarks fell in Japan, China, and South Korea, as well as Australia, although the decline was minor. Worries remain in the region about the regulatory crackdown in China, as well the coronavirus cases rising not only in China but in other Asian nations. Tokyo and the nation of Japan overall are reaching record highs in reported COVID-19 cases. Vaccination rollouts have been slow in some parts of Asia, and worries are growing about new variants. Wall Street shares closed mostly higher.