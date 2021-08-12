Anger in Lebanon over central bank ending of fuel subsidies

AP National News

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister on Thursday called a decision by the central bank to end subsidies to fuel products “illegal,” and called for an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss the move. The Wednesday night announcement by the central bank is likely to send prices soaring in a country already in the throes of an unprecedented economic crisis. The move had been anticipated for months as the bank’s reserves dry up, but on Thursday politicians distanced themselves and blamed central bank governor Riad Salameh.