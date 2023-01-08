2 killed in east Ukraine; Russia claims deadly barracks hit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say at least two people were killed by fighting in eastern Ukraine as Russia has claimed it carried out deadly missile strikes on barracks used by Ukrainian troops. Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said one person was killed in strikes on Bakhmut and eight others in the region were wounded. He also reported rocket attacks on Kramatorsk and Konstantynivka. The Russian military said Sunday that missiles launched at Kramatorsk had struck barracks used by Ukrainian troops and that 600 of them were killed. There was no comment by Ukrainian officials and it wasn’t immediately possible to independently verify it.

