Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power lines

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — When Scott Steffes leaves Michigan’s Parnall Correctional Facility this month he expects to walk into a new life with a new career that will take him upward of 25 feet above ground. The 37-year-old is one of more than a dozen prisoners learning how to climb trees and trim branches around power lines as part of DTE Energy’s $70 million investment to improve the utility’s electric infrastructure. The utility says fallen trees and branches are responsible for 70% of its power outages. DTE Energy often hires trimmers from other states to clear lines during major outages.

