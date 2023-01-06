Ex-Sen. Burr: SEC probe into trading over with ‘no action’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina U.S. Sen. Richard Burr says the investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into investment sales early in the coronavirus pandemic has concluded with “no action.” An attorney for Burr’s brother-in-law also said on Friday the SEC probe of his client is over with no insider trading found. Burr and other members of Congress had been the focus of public criticism for aggressive trading in early 2020, before the economic threat from the virus was widely known. Burr had already been cleared of wrongdoing by the Justice Department. Burr didn’t seek reelection in November. Burr brother-in-law Gerald Fauth is a government official.

