EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing lower limits for a deadly air pollutant, saying tougher standards for soot from tailpipes, smokestacks and wildfires could prevent thousands of premature deaths a year. A proposal released Friday by the Environmental Protection Agency would set maximum levels of 9 to 10 micrograms of fine particle pollution per cubic meter of air, down from 12 micrograms set a decade ago under the Obama administration. Particle pollution is more commonly known as soot. The standard for particle pollution was left unchanged by then-President Donald Trump, who overrode a scientific recommendation for a lower standard. The American Lung Association reports Fresno, California, is the metropolitan area with the worst short-term particle pollution.

