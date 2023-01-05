OSHA: American retaliated against workers who reported fumes

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal officials say American Airlines retaliated against flight attendants who complained about jet fuel fumes seeping into airplane cabins. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed a fine of less than $7,000 against American. The airline will contest the fine. Flight attendants who complained about getting sick say the airline docked attendance points and discouraged them from reporting the fume incidents. An OSHA official says the flight attendants were within their rights to report illnesses related to fumes.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.