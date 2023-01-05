Bed Bath & Beyond warns on continuing as a ‘going concern’

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Thursday that there’s substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a “going concern” even as it continues to look to look at options like refinancing its debt or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. The outlook came after the company’s dismal sales continued through the holiday shopping season. Shares plunged on the news. The Union, New Jersey-based company said that it expects to report net sales of $1.26 billion for the third quarter ended Nov. 26. That would be a 32% drop from a year earlier. It also expects that its losses will further expand from the prior year.

