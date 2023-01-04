A lion roars on Broadway as box office hauls reveal winners

NEW YORK (AP) — It was feast or famine at the Broadway box office as 2022 wound down, with eye-popping revenue for popular shows — including a staggering new Broadway record for “The Lion King” — not lifting all strugglers. Twenty-one of the 33 shows available broke the $1 million mark for the week ending Sunday, and “The Lion King” made history with the biggest haul ever, an astonishing $4,315,000 over nine performances. But the usual bump was barely evident for other shows like “Topdog/Underdog,” with just $345,000 over eight shows, and “Ohio State Murders,” pulling in just $312,000 to a half-empty theater despite starring Audra McDonald.

