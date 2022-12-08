Skip to Content
Awash in illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws

By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at toughening laws against the outlaw growers. A draft bill for Oregon’s 2023 legislative session would double the maximum prison sentence and fine. Those found guilty of unlawful manufacture involving more than 100 plants and possession in excess of 32 times the legal limits could face 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

