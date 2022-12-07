Murderous 1600s pirate hid out in US colonies with impunity
By WILLIAM J. KOLE
Associated Press
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — One of the world’s most ruthless pirates hid in plain sight in the American colonies, according to new evidence. A historian and metal detectorist in Rhode Island says that he’s unearthed 26 silver coins with Arabic inscriptions that notorious English pirate Henry Every once seized from an armed Indian ship. The 1695 heist made Every the target of the first worldwide manhunt. Detectorists say that before he fled to the Bahamas and then vanished, Every first hid out in New England.