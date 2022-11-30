Bankman-Fried: Did not ‘knowingly’ misuse FTX client’s funds

NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Wednesday that he did not ’knowingly” misuse customers’ funds, and claimed he believes his millions of angry customers will eventually be made whole. The comments from Sam Bankman-Fried came during an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at conference put on by The New York Times. Bankman-Fried has done a handful of media interviews since FTX collapsed in mid-November, but this was his first video interview since it filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 11.

