At Trump Org. fraud trial, defense rests and deflects blame

NEW YORK (AP) — The defense has rested at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial after a contentious day in court, putting the case involving former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire on track for deliberations next week. Trump Organization lawyers contend that Manhattan prosecutors are seeking to punish the company for longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg’s scheme to avoid personal income taxes on company-paid perks, such as an apartment and luxury cars. The defense rested Monday and closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, with jurors expected to begin deliberating next Monday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan said. Prosecutors said they might spent four or five hours summarizing the case for jurors. Defense lawyers said they’ll likely need up to four hours.

