In Your Debt: 4 ways to limit your holiday debt

The holiday season is full of sneaky costs, expensive travel and the pressure to spend. It’s a time that leaves many Americans in debt long after the decorations come down. But with some planning and the patience to hunt for deals, you can still enjoy a meaningful season without spending hundreds of dollars in interest payments. If you do end up in debt, make paying it down as quickly as possible your New Year’s resolution, and start thinking ahead so you can begin saving for next year’s festivities.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.