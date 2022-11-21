Bankrupt exchange FTX owes top creditors over $3 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — The failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes more than $3 billion to its largest creditors, the company disclosed in a court filing over the weekend. The list of the top 50 unsecured claims against FTX gives the public a first glance into the amount of money Sam Bankman-Fried’s companies may owe his customers. The top claim was more than $226 million. The names, addresses and other information about the claims was redacted by the court.

