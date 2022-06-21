Millennial Money: 4 items for your midyear money checklist

By LAUREN SCHWAHN of NerdWallet

Heading into the second half of 2022, it’s a good time to pause and check in on your financial life. But what should your midyear money checklist include? While you may not be able to address every financial matter, there are a few items that are worth some extra attention. With inflation and rising interest rates driving up the cost of goods and services, financial planners say it’s important to reflect on and adjust your spending, pay down debt, plan out holiday shopping, and assess your taxes and benefits.