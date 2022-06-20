Stallone, Costner, Chastain help launch Paramount+ in UK

LONDON (AP) — Paramount+ flexed the star power of its shows as it prepares to launch in the United Kingdom with a London event attended by Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Kevin Costner, Jessica Chastain and more. The expansion delivers overseas popular programs like Costner’s “Yellowstone” and “Star Trek Discovery” to U.K. audiences. Subscribers will also get to see Stallone’s scripted television debut in “Tulsa King,” in which he plays a Mafia capo. Paramount+ launches Wednesday with more than 8,000 hours of programs. They include Chastain and Michael Shannon in the series “George & Tammy,” along with Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson in “The First Lady,” about U.S. presidents’ wives.