Oil prices, Asian shares gain after tech rally on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Shares have edged higher in Asia and oil prices are also higher after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street. Many Asian markets including those in China were closed for holidays. Tokyo and Seoul declined while Sydney advanced. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 0.3% and the Nasdaq gained 1.9% on Monday. Twitter soared 27% following a big investment in the company from Tesla’s Elon Musk. The gains in technology companies helped offset weakness in other parts of the market. Details are emerging of what appears to be deliberate killings of civilians by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, raising the possibility of more sanctions.