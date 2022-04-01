Russia war sanctions mean a struggle for Cuban car owners

By JUAN ZAMORANO and GISELA SALOMON

Associated Press

ARTEMISA, Cuba (AP) — Lots of Cubans are starting to have a car problem. Tens of thousands of vehicles poured into Cuba from its Cold War allies in the Soviet bloc and later Russia over the past half century. Many are aging and need spare parts. The restrictions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine make those parts hard to get. Even many of the legendary 1950s-vintage American cars in Havana’ have been modified over the years to use Russian engines. The result may be yet more hardship for a Cuban economy already squeezed by the U.S. embargo and the coronavirus pandemic.