Canada picks the F-35 for its next fighter jet

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government has selected Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 as the preferred bidder in its competition to buy a new fighter jet. Canada is planning to buy 88 new fighter jets to replace its CF-18s. Delivery of the first aircraft would be scheduled for 2025 if an agreement is reached. If an agreement is not reached the government has the option to enter into talks with Saab, whose Gripen fighter came second to the F-35 in the competition. Canada has a close relationship with the United States, which includes using fighter jets together to defend North American air space.