As gas prices rise, towns add electric car charging stations

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — A wave of new electric vehicle charging stations across the country is coming as interest in alternatives to gasoline-powered vehicles is on the rise. From Camden, New Jersey, to Cleveland to Saginaw, Michigan, cities big and small are adding charging stations for electric vehicles. Strong demand is forecast for electric vehicles, despite their higher prices and limited availability. On Monday, New Jersey announced $1 million to build charging stations across the state. The investments come as gasoline prices in most of the country are above $4 a gallon, though most of the plans were in the works before the recent price spikes.