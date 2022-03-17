Major UK ferry operator fires 800 crew after pausing service

LONDON (AP) — P&O Ferries, one of the largest ferry operators serving the United Kingdom, has fired 800 crew members with “immediate” effect, saying its survival depends on “swift and significant changes.’’ Thursday’s announcement came shortly after the company said it was suspending services for “the next few days” and directing passengers to other ferry operators. A union representing P&O workers, Nautilus International, advised workers to stay on board their vessels “until further notice.” The union says “there was no consultation and no notice given.”