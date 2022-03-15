South Korea reports record deaths amid omicron surge

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea had its deadliest day yet of the pandemic on Tuesday, with 293 deaths reported in the latest 24 hours. The country is grappling with a record surge in coronavirus infections driven by the fast-moving omicron variant. The 1,196 virus patients in serious or critical conditions were also a new high. Health officials said the country’s medical response remains stable with more than 30% of intensive care units designated for COVID-19 treatment still available. But the strain on the hospital system is expected to increase in coming weeks. The country’s caseload is now over 7.2 million, with 6.4 million added since February.