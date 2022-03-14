Greek prime minister COVID-positive day after Istanbul visit

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-isolating at home, a day after meeting in Istanbul with Turkey’s President Recep Tayip Erdogan and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, considered the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians. In a video posted on Instagram, a masked Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the result of his daily coronavirus test was positive on Monday, and he would therefore be working from home. Both Erdogan and Bartholomew are fully vaccinated and have previously tested positive for the virus: Erdogan on Feb. 5 and Bartholomew in December. Both have since recovered.