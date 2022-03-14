German airport strike causes flight cancellations, delays

BERLIN (AP) — More than 1,000 security personnel have walked off their jobs at airports across Germany, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays. Security staffers at airports in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hannover and elsewhere began their one-day strike early Monday to press for higher wages. German news agency dpa reported that the walkouts are part of a wage dispute between Verdi union and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies. Verdi announced it also planned walkouts Tuesday at passenger controls at airports including Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgart. The union is negotiating with the employers’ association for a new agreement for about 25,000 security staff nationwide. The sides plan further talks this week.